YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has issued a notification regarding 61-year-old Richard Duane Fontenoy living at 3181 South 4th Avenue, 151.

YPD says Fontenoy pled guilty to two counts of sexual abuse in Iowa after having sexual intercourse with a minor who was 14-years-old at the time in 1995.

He was convicted other times in 2011 and 2015.

Fontenoy has a high risk to offend, according to YPD.