Aggravated assault near West Wetlands Park

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was arrested after officers responded to a report of a shooting near West Wetlands Park.

We were previously on scene when multiple Yuma Police Department (YPD) cars were in the area of Magnolia Avenue.

According to YPD, there was a call about an aggravated assault at about 4:36 a.m. on August 8.

Once officers arrived on scene, the suspect was found barricaded in their home. After some time, a Special Enforcement Team was called.

A 40-year-old man was taken into custody and booked on unrelated felony charges, according to a YPD press release.

No other injuries were reported.

We have reached out for interviews and will update this article.