Skip to Content
Crime

Aggravated assault near West Wetlands Park

By ,
today at 12:14 PM
Published 11:28 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was arrested after officers responded to a report of a shooting near West Wetlands Park.

We were previously on scene when multiple Yuma Police Department (YPD) cars were in the area of Magnolia Avenue.

According to YPD, there was a call about an aggravated assault at about 4:36 a.m. on August 8.

Once officers arrived on scene, the suspect was found barricaded in their home. After some time, a Special Enforcement Team was called.

A 40-year-old man was taken into custody and booked on unrelated felony charges, according to a YPD press release.

No other injuries were reported.

We have reached out for interviews and will update this article.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content