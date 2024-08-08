Yuma teens arrested after shooting BBs at vehicle

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Five teens were taken into custody after shattering a car window, according to Yuma Police Department (YPD).

YPD says officers received a report of someone in a vehicle with a rifle in the area of 16th Street and 5th Avenue at about 5:01 p.m. on August 7.

Police tried to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle but the suspected vehicle drove off, beginning a pursuit. After ten minutes, the suspected vehicle stopped in the area of S. 10th Avenue.

Five teens, ranging from the ages of 15 to 17, were arrested.

Police say their investigation found a victim's vehicle that was shot by a BB or pellet gun, shattering the window. The vehicle was occupied when it was shot at.

If anyone has information on this case, YPD encourages to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.