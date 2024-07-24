Bystander intervenes in armed robbery by two teens

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 61-year-old man attempted to stop an armed robbery on E. 24th Street, according to the Yuma Police Department (YPD).

YPD says officers responded to a call about an armed robbery July 23 at about 5:28 p.m. in the area of E. 24th Street.

Two teens, a 16 and 17-year-old, threatened a 55-year-old man at gunpoint and took his Kia Soul, according to YPD.

A 61-year-old bystander tried to stop the robbery but was also threatened at gunpoint, says YPD.

Both suspects, along with the Kia Soul and handgun, were found in alley between 25th Place and 25th Street, then were taken into custody.

No injuries were reported and the case is under investigation.

YPD encourages anyone with information on this case to call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373 4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.