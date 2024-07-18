Nearly $800,000 in unreported cash found in spare tire at Calexico Port of Entry

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Officers at the Calexico Port of Entry found hundreds of thousands in cash hidden in a vehicle during inspection, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

According to CBP, at about 4:02 p.m. July 10, officers stopped a 35-year-old man driving a 2024 pickup truck into Mexico from the U.S at the Port of Entry.

During their investigation, officers found a total of $756,980 in cash inside the spare tire of the truck.

“This discovery underscores the ongoing efforts of our dedicated CBP officers to enforce federal regulations and prevent illicit activities,” said Roque Caza, Port Director for the Area Port of Calexico.” We remain committed to safeguarding our nation’s borders and maintaining the integrity of our country’s economic security.”

CBP says it is not a crime to carry over $10,000 on your person, but it is a federal offense "not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements."