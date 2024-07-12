Suspect in Blythe double murder released

BLYTHE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two people were found dead in the evening of July 8 and the suspect in the case has been released, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office (RCSO).

Blythe officers, assisted by deputies, were called about shots fired at about 8:12 p.m. in the area of East Avenue A. Two victims were found in a car wash parking lot on East Hobsonway. Life-saving measures were attempted but both victims were then pronounced deceased on scene.

A secondary crime scene was also found in the area of East Avenue B.

The victims have been identified as 45-year-old Audelio Solorio and 27-year-old Deveon Keyshawn Smith, both residents of Blythe. Next of kin have been notified. The victims were related as Smith was Solorio’s nephew.

A suspect has been identified from Blythe. He was initially arrested and booked into the Blythe Jail for murder, then was later released with no charges.

We have reached out to the family and will have an interview with Smith’s mother later today.