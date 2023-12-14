Captain and co-captain of a boat sentenced for smuggling incident that left three dead

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - The captain and co-captain of a boat that capsized off Imperial Beach during a smuggling incident last year where three people died were sentenced Thursday to more than four years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said 30-year-old Jorge Armando Preciado-Vasquez and 20-year-old Alexis Martinez-Preciado tried to smuggle seven adults and a minor from Mexico into the country over Thanksgiving weekend in 2022.

The victims were a 39-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man from Mexico.

There was also a young woman who died who has still not been identified.

It's believed she's from Guatemala.