Skip to Content
Crime

Captain and co-captain of a boat sentenced for smuggling incident that left three dead

Courtesy: U.S. Attorney's Office
By
December 14, 2023 2:47 PM
Published 2:54 PM

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - The captain and co-captain of a boat that capsized off Imperial Beach during a smuggling incident last year where three people died were sentenced Thursday to more than four years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said 30-year-old Jorge Armando Preciado-Vasquez and 20-year-old Alexis Martinez-Preciado tried to smuggle seven adults and a minor from Mexico into the country over Thanksgiving weekend in 2022.

The victims were a 39-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man from Mexico.

There was also a young woman who died who has still not been identified.

It's believed she's from Guatemala.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content