New date set for suspect accused of killing his girlfriend

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man accused of killing his girlfriend, 18-year-old Emily Padilla, appeared in court Monday with his family.

The suspect, Anthony Hernandez, had a preliminary hearing set for Monday, October 30.

However, due to the lack of witnesses, the preliminary hearing was moved to February 1, 2024.

The court was also introduced to the first four witnesses including the suspect's sister, who will be taking the stand at the preliminary hearing.

The Imperial County District Attorney's Office said Hernandez has another case which will also be discussed in the February 1 preliminary hearing.

Hernandez's attorney, Melissa Bobrow, said she's willing to speak to KYMA but not at this time.

The suspect's charges include four felony counts, including murder and possession of an assault weapon.