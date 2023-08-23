Man charged with murder out on bail

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The man charged with murder after being accused of killing his girlfriend in El Centro two months ago is out on bail.

19-year-old Anthony Hernandez showed up to Brawley Superior Court Tuesday to discuss restrictions after he posted a $1 million bail.

The district attorney's office said Hernandez must follow some conditions while he is out.

"Some conditions were to have a curfew, to be home by 9 p.m. every day. He has to stay away from the victim's family members. He also can not possess any firearms or ammunition and he is prohibited from interacting on social media," said Jessica Moreno, Imperial County Deputy District Attorney.

Hernandez is accused of shooting his girlfriend, 18-year-old Emily Padilla with an AR 15 rifle at the Imperial Garden Family Apartments on Euclid avenue in June.

He is facing a total of four felony counts, including murder and possession of an assault weapon.