Minnesota police officer in recovery after being shot in the shoulder

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Minneapolis police officer is recovering after he was shot in the city's north side Friday night.

Authorities say the officer was pursuing a suspected robber in an unmarked vehicle when multiple gunshots were fired from that car.

The officer, a seven-year-veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), was shot in the shoulder. He is expected to recover, and was released from the hospital overnight.

Four suspects were eventually taken into custody.

Separate shooting

In remarks Saturday, city leaders saying that gun violence has to stop, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey expressing, "When you have any form of gun violence in our city, every single person needs to be standing up to say that this kind of thing is unacceptable."

In a separate shooting on the south side of Minneapolis, two suspects opened fire on a backyard gathering that claimed one life and left six others injured. The suspects then fled the area.

"What happened...[was] absolutely outrageous and not just [in the north side], the seven people who were shot on the south side. It's completely senseless," said Chief Brian O'Hara of MPD.

There is still no word of an arrest in connection with that shooting.