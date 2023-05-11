Skip to Content
Accused getaway driver may not testify in Somerton barber murder

The terms of Valenzuela's amended sentence in exchange for his testimony has not been agreed upon.  

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The accused getaway driver in the murder case of 27-year-old Leo Melendez may not be testifying for the state.

26-year-old Johnny Albert Valenzuela had initially agreed to testify against Gregorio and Joshua Cota.

The Cota bothers are accused of murdering  Leo Melendez last May. 

However, the terms of Valenzuela's amended sentence in exchange for his testimony has not been agreed upon.  

Valenzuela's attorney asked for a 60-day continuance to resume further talks with the state.

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

