Accused getaway driver may not testify in Somerton barber murder

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The accused getaway driver in the murder case of 27-year-old Leo Melendez may not be testifying for the state.

26-year-old Johnny Albert Valenzuela had initially agreed to testify against Gregorio and Joshua Cota.

The Cota bothers are accused of murdering Leo Melendez last May.

However, the terms of Valenzuela's amended sentence in exchange for his testimony has not been agreed upon.

Valenzuela's attorney asked for a 60-day continuance to resume further talks with the state.