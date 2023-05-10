Skip to Content
Crime
By
New
today at 3:42 PM
Published 3:49 PM

Massage therapist arrested for sexually abusing two women

YCSO

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department arrested 32-year-old Ryan Quesenberry for sexually abusing two women when he was employed as a massage therapist.

Quesenberry was arrested on Friday, May 5 around 1:06 p.m.

The Yuma Police Department booked Quesenberry on multiple charges of sexual assault, kidnapping, sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment, and aggravated assault.  

Through investigation, Quesenberry sexually abused two adult women between August 2022 and October 2022 while he was employed as a masseur.

He is no longer in custody.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content