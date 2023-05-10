Massage therapist arrested for sexually abusing two women

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department arrested 32-year-old Ryan Quesenberry for sexually abusing two women when he was employed as a massage therapist.

Quesenberry was arrested on Friday, May 5 around 1:06 p.m.

The Yuma Police Department booked Quesenberry on multiple charges of sexual assault, kidnapping, sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment, and aggravated assault.

Through investigation, Quesenberry sexually abused two adult women between August 2022 and October 2022 while he was employed as a masseur.

He is no longer in custody.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.