Suspect arrested for sexual assault on a minor

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Law enforcement arrested a 28-year-old suspect accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

According to the Calexico Police Department, the victim's grandmother reported the incident to them in March.

Calexico Police and officials developed a strategic plan to arrest the suspect.

When the suspect was allegedly on their way to meet the 15-year-old at a fast food restaurant, Calexico Police Officers and the task force arrested the suspect without incident on Tuesday.

The suspect was taken to the Imperial County Jail and criminally charged with lewd and lascivious acts against a 14- or 15-year-old child if the defendant was at least ten years older.

And with any person under 21 years of age or older who engages in an act of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor who is under 16 years old.

Including arranging a meeting with a minor for a lewd act.