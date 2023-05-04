Skip to Content
Crime
By
New
today at 11:18 AM
Published 11:53 AM

Suspect arrested for sexual assault on a minor

MGN

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Law enforcement arrested a 28-year-old suspect accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

According to the Calexico Police Department, the victim's grandmother reported the incident to them in March.

Calexico Police and officials developed a strategic plan to arrest the suspect.

When the suspect was allegedly on their way to meet the 15-year-old at a fast food restaurant, Calexico Police Officers and the task force arrested the suspect without incident on Tuesday.

The suspect was taken to the Imperial County Jail and criminally charged with lewd and lascivious acts against a 14- or 15-year-old child if the defendant was at least ten years older.

And with any person under 21 years of age or older who engages in an act of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor who is under 16 years old.

Including arranging a meeting with a minor for a lewd act.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content