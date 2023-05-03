Yuma mother accused of stabbing son appears in court

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma mother accused of trying to murder her teenage son by stabbing him was back in court Wednesday showing progress in her mental competency evaluation.

37-year-old Diana Diaz was arrested for allegedly stabbing her 15-year-old son after an argument last April.

As part of her arraignment, she was ordered to participate in a program to evaluate her mental health to ensure she was competent to stand trial.

Her attorney, Jose Padilla said Wednesday that his client has made significant progress while in the program.

However, Judge David Haws ordered that she continue the program until her next court appearance scheduled for next month.