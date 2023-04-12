NYPD unveils new crime fighting technology expecting to hit the streets this summer
New York, NY. (NBC / KYMA, KECY-TV) - The New York City Police Department is unveiling 3 new advanced components of crime fighting technology, including a robotic dog called "Digi-Dog," robots and a GPS dart tracking system. Minimizing crime in the Big Apple is Mayor Eric Adams main concern. The latest advances are efforts to drive down crime and protect lives. The NYPD is expected to roll out these new tactics in the coming months.