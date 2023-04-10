Yuma contractor sentenced to more than seven years for insurance fraud

Isrrael Millan III of Yuma, Arizona was sentenced to 87 months in prison

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - A 43-year-old man was sentenced to 87 months in prison and was found guilty by a jury of conspiracy, wire and mail fraud, and money laundering.

Isrrael Millan III was also ordered to pay $391,279.45 in restitution to the victim insurance companies and was found guilty by a jury on December 13, 2022.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Millan's conviction was related to several insurance fraud schemes that took place between 2018 and 2020 in Yuma, Arizona.

Such schemes include staging vehicle accidents, flooding residences, and submitting fraudulent claims to insurance companies.

One of the incidents happened early in the morning of June 2, 2019 where two individuals Millan recruited crashed a U-Haul truck into the Sunshine Market and Liquors Convenience Store.

Millan worked as a general contractor and made fraudulent claims related to the damage caused by the incidents to try to collect insurance proceeds.