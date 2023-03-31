Skip to Content
Crime
today at 11:52 AM
Man sentenced for importing methamphetamine

A 35-year-old man of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico pleaded guilty to importation of methamphetamine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sergio Caballero was sentenced to 63 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and pleaded guilty to the importation of methamphetamine.

The 35-year-old man entered the U.S. from Mexico through the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales, Arizona on September 1, 2021.

The Attorney's Office said Caballero was driving a Chevrolet Suburban he claimed to own at the time of his crossing.

During the routine inspection, Customs and Border Protection officers noticed irregularities with the vehicle's gas tank.

Officers found 90 packages in the gas tank that contained about 43.04 kilograms of methamphetamine.

