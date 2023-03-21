Skip to Content
today at 1:23 PM
Yuma man charged with murder learns trial dates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man charged with murder after a shooting at a local bar appeared in court today to finalize his trial dates.

33-year-old Jerome Hall is facing first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault in a shooting that left 36-year-old Tyrone Hall dead and a woman injured at the Maverick Bar in February 2021.

Hall learned of his trial dates Tuesday morning.

His defense attorney asked for additional time so they can interview both a pathologist and a paramedic who was previously interviewed in the case.

Judge Darci Weede asked that the jury questionnaire be finalized between the defense and the prosecution by Tuesday afternoon.

Hall's trial is scheduled to begin on May 24 and is expected to end by June 9.

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

