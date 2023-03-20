Man pleads guilty to assaulting two Border Patrol agents

Miguel Angel Acatzihua-Temoxtle of Mexico pleaded guilty to assaulting two Border Patrol agents back in May 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 26-year-old man pleaded guilty to one count of assault on a federal officer resulting in bodily injury and one count of assault on a federal officer with the use of a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Border Patrol agents were on duty near Newfield, Ariz. on the Tohono O'odham Nation on May 31, 2022.

Agents were informed that several groups of undocumented noncitizens were passing through the Baboquivari Mountain range.

Agents inspected the area and located Miguel Angel Acatzihua-Temoxtle who ran away by running up the side of a wash while kicking several large boulders above one of the agents to slow his pursuit.

According to the Attorney's Office, while agents were trying to detain the 26-year-old man, he physically assaulted two agents.

Including using an agent's flashlight and using an agent's lanyard which held night vision goggles.

Eventually, agents were able to detain and arrest Acatzihua-Temoxtle.