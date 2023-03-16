San Luis woman pleads guilty to ballot harvesting case

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A San Luis woman who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting seven voting ballots was sentenced while another is still awaiting her fate.

According to court documents, longtime City Councilwoman Gloria Lopez Torres and San Luis local Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin were indicted by a state grand jury last October.

Lizarraga-Mayorquin pleaded guilty to one amended misdemeanor count of ballot abuse and took a plea bargain last month.

She was sentenced on Friday, March 10 to 24 months of supervised probation and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine.

Meanwhile, San Luis City Councilwoman Gloria Lopez Torres was granted more time in the same hearing.

Her attorney said he needed more time to schedule witness interviews.

Torres will be back in court next month.