Jewelry scam suspects charged with assault

Police say the three people they arrested Friday are not U.S. citizens

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Three suspects who police say are connected to a local jewelry scam were formally charged in Yuma Justice Court with felony assault.

Officers sprang into action when calls came in on Friday from locals about a group selling jewelry by Interstate 8 and Araby road.

“I just jumped out of the truck and said hey they’re scammers don’t give them any money,” Leonard Manos said.

Manos was one of those locals.

He took video of the suspects, and what he got on camera led to the eventual charges.

“The guy was swinging a pole at me, the other guy was swinging a golf club at me," Manos said. "The lady was swinging a rock and throwing propane cans at me.”

36-year-old Diana Avram, 49-year-old Bogdan Berchez, and 38-year-old Narcis Milescu all being charged with felony assault.

But the three are not yet being charged with fraud relating to a local jewelry scam.

However, Yuma Police Department says what was found in their car connects them to the ongoing investigation.

“They were found with an undisclosed amount of money, cash money, as well as jewelry,” Sergeant Lori Franklin said.

Police add the three are not U.S. citizens.

A Romanian translator was used in court.

Franklin says while the suspects are in custody, Yumans should not let their guards down.

“Don’t give people any money," Franklin said. "I know we all want to help, but these people do not have good intentions, they’re trying to scam you.”

The suspects will be back in court next week.