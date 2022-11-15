Yuma man charged with murder still awaiting trial dates

(KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man charged with murder in a fatal shooting at a local bar appeared in court today to set trial dates, but the matter was pushed back.

33-year-old Jerome Hall's defense requested an additional 60 days before proceeding to trial.

The defense told the court it's waiting on all the information requested, saying the state has caused delays in this case.

Hall is facing first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault in a shooting that left 36-year-old Tyrone Hall dead and a woman injured at the Maverick Bar in February 2021.

One of the victims and the defendant have the same last name, but there is no relation.

A victim spoke in court saying she wants a reasonable timeline for when Hall will go to trial and that the process is moving too slow.

Hall is expected to receive his trial dates in January.