Defense for man accused of murdering half-brother, sister-in-law requests more time

(KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of murdering his half-brother and sister-in-law was back in court today.

The defense for 63-year-old Jerry Klahn requested an additional 60 days to proceed saying the state has not provided some medical documents they need.

Klahn was extradited from Phoenix in early August after being arrested for the murders of Kenneth and Eileen Baese.

Both were found dead in their backyard with stab wounds at the same property Klahn was living at in Yuma.

The son of the victims spoke in court today, saying it's a difficult time for him as the holiday's approach and he will not have the two people he cares for the most with him.

Klahn will be back in court in January.