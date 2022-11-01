Skip to Content
Crime
By ,
New
Published 12:22 PM

Two more San Luis women plead not guilty to ballot abuse, conspiracy

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The local election scandal that has shifted the spotlight to two more San Luis women charged with conspiracy and ballot abuse carried on Monday in Superior Court.

Both suspects entering a not-guilty plea.

According to court documents, longtime city councilwoman, Gloria Lopez Torres and San Luis local Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin were indicted by a state grand jury on October 3rd.

Each are accused of collecting a total of eight ballots during the 2020 primary election that were not their's to return, with Torres listed as a city council member candidate on the ballot.

They are each charged with two felonies of conspiracy and ballot abuse.

These charges come just over a week after two other San Luis women were sentenced for the same crime. Former San Luis Mayor, Guillermina Fuentes, was sentenced to 30 days behind bars. 

Lopez Torres and Lizarraga-Mayorquin will be back in court next month.

Article Topic Follows: Crime
Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole Johnson is the anchor for Sunrise.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole Johnson is the anchor for Sunrise.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content