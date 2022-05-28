Multiple police cars could be seen in the neighborhood as nearby residents looked on

BRAWLEY, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - We have received word of heavy police activity near Stevens Street in Brawley.

Multiple police cars with their sirens on were seen by residents on the street.

We have reached out to the Brawley Police Department (BPD) for more information.

They have not released any information at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

We will continue to provide updates as we receive them.