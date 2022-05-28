Skip to Content
today at 10:33 PM
Police activity near Stevens Street in Brawley

Multiple police cars could be seen in the neighborhood as nearby residents looked on

BRAWLEY, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - We have received word of heavy police activity near Stevens Street in Brawley.

Multiple police cars with their sirens on were seen by residents on the street.

We have reached out to the Brawley Police Department (BPD) for more information.

They have not released any information at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

We will continue to provide updates as we receive them.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez is a MMJ covering both news and sports for both CBS 13 and NBC 11. Working his first professional newsroom job, Luis is a 2021 graduate of San Diego State University, where he majored in Journalism.

