today at 3:28 PM
Police investigate possible drive-by shooting on Arizona Avenue

KYMA

According to the Yuma Police Department, dispatch had received a report of possible shots fired on Thursday morning

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department's Forensics Team and detectives were on scene at what's being reported as a possible driveby on Thursday morning.

According to the Yuma Police Department, they received the call of possible shots fired at the driveway of an Aqua 2000 on Arizona Avenue and 19th Street.

Two vehicles at the time of the report were described as a black Ford Mustang and a dark-colored SUV.

There have been no reports of any injuries or criminal damage related to this possible shooting.

Yuma Police encourage to call with any information about the case at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

Crime
Joe Teposte

Adonis Albright

