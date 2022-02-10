FBI searching for man after shooting on Arizona reservation leaves officer critically injured

FBI wants location of person of interest

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - Police and the FBI are looking for a man involved in a shooting that left one officer critically injured.

Witnesses say the suspect got out of a vehicle then opened fire, injuring one tribal police officer on Wednesday night in the Yavapai-Apache Nation.

The FBI are also searching for 39-year-old Valentin Rodriguez who might have information about the shooting.

If anyone has information about Rodriguez then they're encouraged to call the FBI Phoenix Field Office at (623) 466-1999.