Agents arrest sex offender near Calexico

Another man with previous conviction arrested

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Tuesday, January 4, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender in Calexico.

Agents in the Calexico station found the migrant attempting to enter the United States in a desert area east of the city.

He was then arrested and taken in for processing, where record checks showed a prior conviction of sex with a minor.

El Centro Sector Agents have arrested or removed seven others since October 1, 2021.

Marcos Icahuate

