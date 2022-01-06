Agents arrest sex offender near Calexico
Another man with previous conviction arrested
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Tuesday, January 4, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender in Calexico.
Agents in the Calexico station found the migrant attempting to enter the United States in a desert area east of the city.
He was then arrested and taken in for processing, where record checks showed a prior conviction of sex with a minor.
El Centro Sector Agents have arrested or removed seven others since October 1, 2021.
