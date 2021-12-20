Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at LA music festival

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY) - Rapper Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed to death after a backstage fight at an l-a music festival Saturday.

Police say the 28-year-old was fatally injured with an edged weapon and died after being taken to a local hospital.

Drakeo was among dozens of artists scheduled to perform at the Once Upon a Time in LA festival.

After the incident, Live Nation and Snoop Dogg, who helped organize the event, decided to end the concert early.

Officers from the LAPD and California Highway Patrol, some equipped with riot gear, kept a watchful eye on audience members as they evacuated the area.

They were determined not to see a repeat of the recent Astroworld tragedy where fans were crushed in a panic.

Drakeo the ruler faced a number of legal issues in his career, including having spent several years in the LA Central jail on a murder charge.

Investigators are reviewing concert video and speaking to witnesses about the stabbing, but have not found a suspect or the murder weapon at this time.