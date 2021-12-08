Skip to Content
Crime
By
today at 4:55 PM
Published 4:54 PM

YPD searches for suspect in pair of business burglaries

Pixabay/YPD/KYMA.com

Neighboring shops broken into

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) needs the public's help solving a pair of early morning burglaries.

YPD says officers responded to an audible alarm around five Wednesday morning at a business on Avenue A and 23rd Street. They arrived to find someone had broken into both Ideal Jewelers and Suspiros Bakery. In both instances, the thief or thieves stole multiple items and caused damage.

YPD still has no information on a suspect or suspects so they're asking the public for its help. If you have any information on these crimes please call Detective Cisneros at (928) 373-4744 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Crime
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in September of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest. Her grandmother first moved to Yuma in the late 1940’s, and Lisa got her first job in TV news at KYMA in 1987.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content