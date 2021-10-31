Man arrested after police chase, kids in car

High-speed chase leads to arrest

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Mesa say a man has been arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase with two children in his car.

They say the incident started as a reported domestic violence situation between a man and a woman around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The woman told police she was injured and the man left in a vehicle with two kids. Police say when officers arrived on the scene, the man drove his car at them and tried to ram their vehicle.

The man sped off, got on U.S. 60 and was driving erratically at high speed.

Police say the suspect’s car was eventually stopped on Interstate 17 in Phoenix and the man was taken into custody.

His name hasn’t been released yet.