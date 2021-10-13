Agents seize over 50 pounds of Fentanyl at checkpoint

Crime

Hidden compartment in truck leads to fentanyl discovery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On October 13, United States Border Patrol agents seized over 50 pounds of fentanyl at a checkpoint near Amado, Arizona.

A K-9 team was alerted by imaging technology that scanned a female U.S. citizen's truck.

Agents discovered a hidden compartment within the truck's bed that contained multiple packages.

The pills in the packages tested positive for fentanyl.

The woman was arrested and will be facing prosecution.