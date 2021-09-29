New details emerge in Imperial murder

Crime

Imperial Police Department (IPD) confirmed Frank Contreras was found in his residence - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - The Imperial Police Department (IPD) on Wednesday shared new details on the killing of 55-year-old Frank Contreras.

Contreras was found dead on September 24. Police said he was found with a bag over his head and injuries to his right eye.

"He was actually inside of his residence. The reporting party who called, was an acquaintance of his, and found him inside," said Imperial Police Department Captain Max Sheffield.

Captain Sheffield also confirmed Contreras' ex-girlfriend called 9-11. Investigators say she went to the home to check on her dogs and she found Contreras unresponsive. So far, police have not released his cause of death.

IPD said it impounded Contreras' car in for evidence. Investigators are also issuing search warrants for his car and phone, hoping it leads to more information. As of now, there are no suspects.

If you have any information regarding this case, you can call the Imperial Police Department at (760)-355-4327.

