Threat at Yuma school turns out to be false alarm

YPD says boy from Southern California could face charges

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A threat of a shooting at a Yuma middle school turned out to be a false alarm, but an 11-year-old boy could still face charges.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says it became aware of the threat Monday night. YPD says a social media post warned of a shooting at Castle Dome Middle School planned for Tuesday.

Officers joined forces with Yuma School District One and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) to look into the threat. YPD says investigators determined it was not credible. They believe it came from an 11-year-old boy who in Southern California. Officers say charges against the boy are pending.

In this case, the threatening post was seen by a student who told their parents. YPD commends the student and the parents reporting the threat. Officers say they take all threats seriously, and will investigate any and all reports they receive.

YPD encourages anyone with information on this case to call 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

Yuma School District One released the following statement about the incident: