Suspects at large after California train station shooting

Crime

Four people wounded, expected to survive

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for suspects in a shooting at a Southern California train station that left four people wounded, three of them critically.



Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators are reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses as they try to determine what led up to the shooting Friday night in Willowbrook.



Authorities say two or three suspects may have been involved in the attack.



All the victims are expected to survive. No arrests have been made.