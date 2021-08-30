Weapons and ammunitions seized at DeConcini Port of Entry

Crime

Hidden weapons found at back of a truck

NOGALES, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have seized assault rifles, magazines, and ammunition hidden in a vehicle.



Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers were conducting usual operations when they selected a tan 1999 Chevy S10 pickup truck for inspection at the Nogales Port of Entry.

Port Director Michael Humphries stated, “CBP conducts outbound enforcement operations to help secure our shared border with Mexico."

Anomalies were detected in the rear of the pickup bed, where AK-47 rifles and parts were found wrapped in cellophane packages, along with socks filled with ammunition.

The CBP OFO is part of Homeland Security and are mainly tasked to conduct anti-terrorism operations at our national ports.



Director Humphries also stated, "This weapon seizure demonstrates an outstanding job by our officers and denied these weapons from Transnational Criminal Organizations."