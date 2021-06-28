Home invasion suspects formally charged, one with outstanding warrant

Crime

CBS 13's April Hettinger sat in the courtroom to listen in on all six felony charges

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two of the men accused of committing a home invasion robbery in the Yuma Foothills were formally charged in connection with the crime. They now face a slew of criminal charges.

Bond for both suspects, Korey Gallagher and James Brazil, are set at $30,000. The judge changed Gallagher's to a cash-only bond because he has an arrest warrant out of California.

22-year-old Korey Troy Gallagher



Each face six charges, including armed robbery and burglary in the first degree, and aggravated assault for allegedly using a weapon, and for tying up the victim.

"Armed with a deadly weapon or assimilated deadly weapon. It's mentioning AK 47 pistol and/or 9mm Ruger handgun, a class 2 felony," said Judge Gregory Stewart.

Gallagher and Brazil are also accused of stealing some of the victim's property including a two-door Infinity convertible. That added have two theft charges.

27-year-old James Christopher Brazil



"Count 5 alleges theft of a means of transportation. It's mentioning a 2018 Arctic Cat ATV belonging to the referenced victim. This is a class 3 felony," Judge Stewart stated. "Count 6 alleges theft of a credit card."

Both suspects had a public defender present. The court will assign them an attorney as their cases move forward.

Should they make bail, the defendants will not be allowed to possess firearms or ammunition, and cannot drink any alcohol.

"There be no contact in any form with the alleged victim, and that you have no contact with any co-defendants," Judge Stewart explained.

A third armed robbery suspect will be in court tomorrow.