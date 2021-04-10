Teen-driving accident results in fatality

Crime

Passenger pronounced deceased at scene

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a report of a vehicle collision with injuries in the 8800 block of Avenue 8 ½ E, Friday evening at approximately 9:23.

Initial investigation revealed a 2002 GMC Sierra collided with a wooden road barrier. A 16-year-old female was driving the vehicle, accompanied by a 44-year-old male in the passenger seat.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Correspondingly, the driver was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center as a precaution.

This case is still under investigation.

Officers encourage anyone with any information about this case to please call the YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.