El Centro Border Patrol agents make major meth bust

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents made a big drug bust in Indio early Thursday morning taking pounds and pounds of methamphetamine off the streets.

Agents say during a traffic stop, a drug-sniffing K-9 alerted them to a problem with a Nissan. They say the dog led them to the trunk, where agents say they found a suspiciously heavy spare tire. They say that tire, and a portable speaker, were all packed with packages of meth.

Agents say the drugs weighed in at nearly 37-pounds. It has an estimated street value of more than $100,000.

Border Patrol took two U.S. citizens into custody. They later turned over the suspects, car, and drugs to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.