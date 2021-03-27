Skip to Content
Imperial Police Department unveils new e-Reporting software

Application allows reports to be made without leaving home

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Imperial's Police Department (IPD) has expanded their services to include Online Crime Reporting, "e-Reporting" for certain crimes.

IPD encourages citizens to take advantage of this service in helping to protect the community during these uncertain times.

Please DO NOT complete this form if you are reporting a traffic collision, stolen license plate, stolen vehicle, credit card fraud, ID theft, residential/commercial burglary or have information on a suspect who committed the crime. If so, you must contact headquarters at (760) 355-1158.

For all emergencies, please dial 911. For non-emergencies, please call (760) 355-4327.

