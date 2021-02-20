Cocaine disguised as sugar on frosted Corn Flakes

Crime

CINCINNATI (KYMA, KECY) - A U.S. Customs drug dog alerted authorities to a shipment of breakfast cereal that was frosted with cocaine instead of sugar.

Federal authorities confiscated 44 pounds of cocaine that had been disguised as sugar on frosted corn flakes in Cincinnati last Saturday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents say it had a street value of $2.8 million.

The shipment originated in Peru and was en route to a private residence in Hong Kong before it was seized by U.S. authorities.

The Cincinnati port director says these days smugglers will hide narcotics in just about anything.