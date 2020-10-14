San Luis man arrested for child molestation

Crime

Suspect accused of abusing a 15-year-old girl multiple times

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A San Luis man faces multiple counts of child molestation. Investigators say he repeatedly abused a 15-year-old girl.

A judge Wednesday formally charged 35-year-old Victor Rodriguez, Jr., with eight counts of child molestation, two counts of sexual abuse, and two counts of indecent exposure.

The San Luis Police Department (SLPD) tells KYMA.com Rodriguez is accused of six different incidents. Officers say all the incidents involved the same victim, and they all took place in 2018.

SLPD took Rodriguez into custody on Sunday. He's being held on $250,000 bail.

Rodriguez will face a judge again later this month. KYMA.com will continue to follow his case and bring you updates as they become available.