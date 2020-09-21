Arson suspect pleads not guilty

Crime

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The woman accused of sparking fire at Yuma's 5th Ave Motel entered a not guilty plea in court Monday.

Jamie Tennyson, 39, was charged with one count of arson after the fire left close to 15 residents without a home.

Firefighters say it started with a car in the parking lot, then spread to the building.

Related: Woman accused of sparking fire at Yuma's 5th Ave Motel - residents still displaced

The fire severely damaged the motel office, several rooms, and a number of vehicles. Flames didn't spread to any of the occupied rooms, so no one got hurt. However, residents won't be able to return, because the motel has no power. The American Red Cross is helping those displaced due to the fire.