Yuma man sentenced for Christmas Eve shooting

Crime

Victim claims shooting was accidental

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma man will spend more than two-years behind bars for a Christmas Eve shooting that sent his girlfriend to the hospital.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced 34-year-old Martin Alberto Ochoa to two and a half-years in prison on a charge of misconduct involving weapons.

The charges stem from an incident on Christmas Eve on the 2300 block of S. Carol Avenue. The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says it responded to a report of shots fired to find a woman with a single bullet wound to the leg. Officers arrested Ochoa after a short standoff.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital, but her injuries were not serious. She later told News 11's Aziza Shuler the shooting was accidental.