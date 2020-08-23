Two found dead with gunshot wounds in Yuma

Crime

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two people were found dead in their home in Yuma Friday.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare check in the 900 block of Magnolia Avenue just after 2 p.m.

They found an unresponsive male and female with gunshot wounds. Both were dead at the scene.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.