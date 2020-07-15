Yuma County deputies arrest suspected burglar

Crime

Deputies say security cameras caught the suspect in the act

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County Sheriff's deputies arrest a local man after they say a security system caught him burglarizing a Foothills business.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says it happened just after midnight Monday at a business in the 11700 block of S. Fortuna Road. Deputies say the suspect set off the building's security system when he smashed a glass door. They say cameras then caught him moving around inside.

YCSO says deputies saw 21-year-old Justice Donnelly leave the business and get into a red pickup truck. They say that truck took off into the desert, but was later located in a Foothills neighborhood. That's where deputies took Donnelly into custody.

He now faces charges of burglary, theft, and criminal trespass, as well as two counts of criminal damage, unlawful flight from law enforcement, and false reporting to law enforcement.

YCSO urges anyone with information on this case to call 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also submit and anonymous tip on the YCSO website.