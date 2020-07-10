Couple charged in Walmart confrontation face a judge

Crime

Police say melee followed argument over masks

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - More drama over masks for a Yuma couple accused of assaulting police officers outside the Walmart on Avenue B. The same issue that reportedly started their troubles, became an issue again inside a courtroom Friday.

Frank Montoya

Yuma police arrested 38-year-old Frank Montoya, and 23-year-old Victoria Parra-Carranza Wednesday. Employees at the Walmart say the couple became aggressive when told they couldn't enter the store without a mask. Workers claim Montoya and Parra-Carranza even coughed on them. Police say the couple remained combative when taken into custody.

The couple faced a judge on Friday, and once again, Montoya refused to wear a mask. He claims he has breathing problems, and that face coverings cause him to have seizures. In spite of his protests, the bailiff prevailed, and Montoya was forced to wear a mask for the duration of the proceedings.

Victoria Parra-Carranza

Another issue arose when the judge forbade the couple from having contact with each other. Parra-Carranza objected because they live together. The judge was not swayed by her argument, and maintained his order.

Montoya faces two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, one count of resisting arrest, one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of criminal trespassing.

Parra-Carranza faces one count of disorderly conduct, one count of resisting arrest, one count of criminal trespassing, and one count of hindering prosecution.

Both are scheduled to be formally charged with those crimes on July 28th during their preliminary hearing.