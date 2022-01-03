Public health director gives update on COVID-19 surge

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Board of Supervisors held its first public meeting of the New Year. During Monday's meeting, Diana Gomez, the County's public health director, spoke on the winter surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

As of Monday morning, YRMC is reporting 64 patients are hospitalized with the virus. 55 patients are unvaccinated.

Chairman Tony Reyes questioned Gomez on the confusion over the CDC's new guidelines regarding isolation time after testing positive.

“The research that has come out so far indicates that you're most infectious one to two days before your symptoms show up and about one to two days after your symptoms so that's where you came down with a condensed five-day period,” Gomez explained.

The new guidelines for the public allow for people with COVID-19 to complete isolation after five days if their symptoms are gone or getting better, so long as they wear masks for at least five more days.

The guidelines currently do not recommend you get tested before your isolation ends.

Following her appearance at Monday's meeting, Gomez addressed this to News 11.

“We do know that there are breakthrough infections. So if you've been exposed to somebody who had really close contact, you should get tested. And if you don't feel well regardless of your vaccination status, you should still get tested. And again, this is not an abundance of caution. This virus is still very unpredictable and we want to keep each other safe,” the public health director said.

Today on News 11 & KYMA.com - More of Cody Lee's exclusive interview with Diana Gomez as she updates us on COVID-19 booster shots and an influx of patients using antibody treatments.