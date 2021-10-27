ADHS reports data-processing issue affects COVID-19 updates for a few days
Dates of October 25-27 are affected as a result of issue
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) confirms technical difficulties have caused an inflation in coronavirus-related cases.
"After two days of limited reporting due to a data-processing problem over the weekend, there are 6,299 cases being added today to the COVID-19 data dashboard, far higher than the number ordinarily would be," shares ADHS Communications Director Steve Elliott Wednesday morning.
The Department says it learned Monday of a data-processing problem that occurred over the weekend. And though they fixed it, ADHS officials warned that Wednesday and Thursday numbers may be higher than usual.
ADHS officials clarify that laboratory reports must be processed and added to the Department's surveillance system, are then classified and finally verified to be counted. Because of this "trickle-down system," it can have downstream effects, affecting updates.
"I’m glad so many people rely on our Data Dashboard to keep track of COVID-19 in Arizona," expressed ADHS Interim Director Don Herrington. "We work hard to bring you timely and accurate information. When something doesn’t go right, we address it as quickly as possible."
