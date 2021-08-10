Vaccinations continue in San Luis

Yuma County Coronavirus

SAN LUIS, Ariz. - The City of San Luis, in partnership with the Yuma County Public Health Services District (YCPHSD), said it will be continuing its COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

San Luis along with YCPHSD will be offering the Pfizer vaccine to all San Luis and Yuma County residents on Wednesday, August 18 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, located at 1015 N Main Street, San Luis, Ariz.

The city said it will be the first time it has the Pfizer vaccine available at one of its clinics. This vaccine has been approved for children 12 and older. However, minors must be accompanied by a parent or a legal guardian.

To encourage San Luis residents who have not been vaccinated, those who receive their vaccine will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler. One Yeti cooler will be given away to those receiving their first or second dose on Wednesday, August 18.

Those wishing to participate must show proof of residency.

“As vaccination rates continue to stagnate and the infection rates continue to rise, we need to ensure all of our community is protected,” stated Mayor Gerardo Sanchez. “Our vaccination clinics have been successful in the past, and we hope that by providing vaccines locally, we can help slow down the spread of the Delta variant in our community,” he concluded.